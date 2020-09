Lynchburg, Va. (WFXR)- Malik Willis, making his first career start for the Liberty Flames after transferring from Auburn, had a monster game for the Flames (1-0), with 133 passing yards (13-for-21) and 168 rushing yards and three touchdown rushes on 21 carries.

His 168 rushing yards were the most by a Liberty University quarterback in program history.

Willis helped LU open up the season with a 30-24 win at Western Kentucky. Willis credits the brotherhood of his teammates for the success.