BATON ROUGE, La. (WRIC) — Louisiana State University has fired men’s basketball coach and former VCU Rams coach Will Wade amid several accusations of major NCAA violations, according to ESPN reporters Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach.

According to documents obtained by ESPN from the NCAA, Wade offered “impermissible payments,” including cash, to at least 11 prospects. Wade also obstructed an NCAA investigation and tried concealing evidence of violations.

Wade was already suspended once before in 2019 for offering improper benefits to recruits dating back to just months after he became the Tigers’ coach. A stipulation in Wade’s contract added after his reinstatement says LSU is allowed to fire him without penalty if the NCAA charges him with a level 1 or 2 violation. According to the documents, Wade and the basketball program have been charged with seven level 1 violations.

This season was the fifth of Wade’s tenure at LSU, where he was hired after spending two years as VCU’s head coach, leading the Rams to the NCAA Tournament both times. After his 2019 suspension, VCU released a statement saying they had reviewed all of Wade’s recruiting activity during his time in Richmond and found “no red flags or cause for concern.”

The Tigers lost in the Southeastern Conference title game Friday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks, 67-79, in which Wade received a technical foul for arguing with game officials. Despite the loss, the Tigers are expected to earn an “at large” bid to the NCAA Tournament. According to Thamel and Schlabach, assistant Kevin Nickelberry will serve as interim head coach.