ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — In mid-March, Washington Commanders veteran running back J.D. McKissic was about to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Not long after that, McKissic pulled out of his deal with the Bills and resigned with the Commanders. The contract was the exact same that Buffalo offered, two years for $7 million.

“I had unfinished business in Washington,” said McKissic. “The way we left off, I felt like we were inclining.”

Veteran RB J.D. McKissic spoke to media Thursday morning, explaining why he chose to return to Washington

McKissic was having a solid 2021 campaign before suffering a season-ending injury against Seattle. The veteran also mentioned the potential he sees with Washington for the upcoming season.

“Washington is home for me,” said McKissic. “I know Buffalo is a great organization and they are doing some great things, but I think we can do some great things as well.”