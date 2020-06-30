Flying Squirrels grounded as Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced Tuesday it would not be having a 2020 season, effectively canceling the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 2020 season.

In the announcement, they said the cancellation was because Major League Baseball told MiLB that it would not be providing MiLB’s teams with players for the 2020 season.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Pat O’Conner, president and CEO of MiLB. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 20201 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Local minor league team The Flying Squirrels have reacted to the news, saying that a wide array of events will be planned in the upcoming months in response to the cancellation.

“There will be no Flying Squirrels games during 2020, but we will continue to be an integral part of the community, being FUNN, DIFFERENT and IMPACTFUL,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “We will continue to make memories with our Squirrels fans, though we will make them in new and more creative ways. Rest assured, we are going to stay connected to our community as strongly as we always have. With our friends, neighbors and fans, we will build a great bridge to a very bright future for the Squirrels. We are and will always be FUNNVILLE, period.”

Fans who have purchased individual, full season or partial season tickets for the 2020 season may click here to exchange for the 2021 season ticket.

“While we won’t be playing at The Diamond in 2020, your Flying Squirrels’ family remains dedicated to brightening this summer and beyond,” Flying Squirrels President & Managing General Partner Lou DiBella said. “With the help of our fans, sponsors and the Richmond community, we’ll be back as strong as ever. Spring will come again in full bloom, and there will be baseball in RVA! Together, we will make Opening Day 2021 an unforgettable celebration. Until we meet again, stay safe, friends, and continue to have funn and go nuts.”

LATEST HEADLINES: