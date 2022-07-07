WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.

“Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it’s because I have to pull out from the tournament,” Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

  • Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men’s singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Spain’s Rafael Nadal, right, greets Taylor Fritz of the US at the net after beating him in a men’s singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Spain’s Rafael Nadal walks on court ahead of a practice session on day eleven of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London, Thursday July 7, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
  • Spain’s Rafael Nadal receives treatment just before a medical timeout as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men’s singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • Spain’s Rafael Nadal receives treatment in a change of ends break as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men’s singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)