BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WRIC) — The men’s contest in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island has been canceled due to inclement weather.

According to ABC11 in Raleigh, the stage was cleared of contestants around 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 due to rain and lightning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The cancellation comes after the conclusion of the women’s contest, in which nine-time champion Miki Sudo ate 39 and a half hot dogs.