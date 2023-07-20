WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — According to ESPN, NFL owners have agreed to sell the Washington Commanders to an investment group led by Josh Harris. This sale ends Daniel Snyder’s ownership of the team after 24 years.

Harris is the co-founder of asset management firm Apollo Management and is part of the Harris-Blitzer Sports Entertainment group, which also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The new group behind the Commanders includes NBA legend Magic Johnson and billionaire and art collector Mitchell Rales.

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”

The Snyder family first agreed to this sale in May. This came after years of controversary about Synder’s ownership.

Snyder has owned the majority of the Commanders since 1999 and became the sole owner in 2021. The Commanders have faced dwindling wins and ticket sales since Synder took over. He also repeatedly failed to make deals to built a new stadium for the team.

Synder and team leadership also faced investigations into the team’s workplace environment and alleged sexual harassment in 2021. This included a report that Synder had requested a lewd video be made from outtakes of a cheerleader photo shoot.

Investigations into alleged financial improprieties were also launched by the attorneys general in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia and the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The new owners will take over shortly before the start of training camp.

