NEW ORLEANS, La. (WRIC) — The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament after defeated the Duke Blue Devils, 81-77.

Duke and North Carolina have one of the most storied rivalries in sports, and tonight’s game was the two schools’ first time ever matching up in the tournament.

Tonight’s game will also likely be the last for legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who announced his retirement in June of 2021.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love led the team in points with 28, forward Armando Bacot led the team in rebounds with 21 and guard RJ Davis led the team in assists with 4.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero led the team in points with 20, forward Wendell Moore led the team in rebounds with 10 and guard Jeremy Roach led the team in assists with 5.

The 8-seed Tar Heels will face the 1-seed Kansas Jayhawks in the championship game Monday, April 4.