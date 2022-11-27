MIAMI, Fl. (WRIC) — NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight Sunday after he began slipping in and out of consciousness, sparking concern for his health.

According to ABC News, Beckham “appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness” when the flight crew went through the cabin asking passengers to fasten their seatbelts.

Beckham initially refused to leave the plane, but left “without incident,” after the flight was deplaned.

After the incident, Beckham took to Twitter, but did not address the specifics of the incident.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me,” he tweeted. “I’ve seen it all.”