Ogunbowale scores 24 PTs, Wings contain Dream in 85-75 win

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points and Kayla Thornton 17 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 85-75 on Saturday.

Following Chennedy Carter’s career-high 35 points against Seattle on Thursday night, the Wings, specifically Thornton, held her to 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Carter’s frustration got the better of her when she was whistled for a technical foul with 8-1/2 minutes left to play. Moriah Jefferson sank the technical to give Dallas (3-4) a 69-59 lead.

The Dream (2-5) led 42-41 at halftime, and following Carter’s 3-pointer with 7:47 left in the third, Ogunbowale made a layup and a 3 and the Wings led the rest of the way.

Alisha Gray scored 12 points for the Wings and Jefferson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Betnijah Laney led Atlanta with 16 points, Elizabeth Williams scored 15 and Courtney Williams 14. The Dream missed 42 of their 71-shot attempts