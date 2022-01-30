Overtime field goal sends Bengals to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Kicker Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo (WRIC) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be appearing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989 after coming back from a 21-3 deficit against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of the AFC Championship — and hitting the game-winning field goal in overtime.

The game-winner was rookie kicker Evan McPherson’s 12th made field goal out of 12 attempts so far in this year’s playoffs. Last Saturday, McPherson hit the game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans to advance the Bengals to the AFC Championship.

The Bengals were off to a remarkably slow start, trailing by 17 with just a few minutes to go in the first half. As the final seconds of the first half ticked down, the Chiefs, with the ball, tried to score an extra touchdown to close out the half but couldn’t convert.

Halftime was the turning point for Cincinnati. The Bengals held the Chiefs to just three points the entire second half, while scoring 14 to bring the score to an even 21-21 as regulation came to an end.

Kansas City won the coin toss and gained possession of the ball to begin overtime. On third-and-long, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Bengals safety Vonn Bell, giving them the opportunity to make their way downfield and give McPherson the chance to put the game away.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship tonight, the winner of that game will face the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13.