Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. As the wealthiest conferences like the Pac-12 lay out plans they hope will protect athletes from contracting and spreading COVID-19, most of the schools in the second-tier of Division I football have given up on trying to play in the fall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

(AP) — The Pac-12 took a significant step toward joining the Big Ten in playing football in the fall, getting clearance to hold full-fledged practices from the states of California and Oregon.

The Big Ten grabbed headlines by changing course and agreeing to set an eight-game football schedule that would start the weekend of Oct. 24. The Pac-12 is also reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but it has more obstacles to clear.

Half its schools are handcuffed by state level COVID-19 restrictions. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced a breakthrough with California and Oregon that was helped along by the conference’s plans to soon begin testing athletes daily for the virus.

