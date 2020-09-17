Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern

(AP) — The Pac-12 took a significant step toward joining the Big Ten in playing football in the fall, getting clearance to hold full-fledged practices from the states of California and Oregon.
The Big Ten grabbed headlines by changing course and agreeing to set an eight-game football schedule that would start the weekend of Oct. 24. The Pac-12 is also reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but it has more obstacles to clear.
Half its schools are handcuffed by state level COVID-19 restrictions. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced a breakthrough with California and Oregon that was helped along by the conference’s plans to soon begin testing athletes daily for the virus.
