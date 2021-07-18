Pads beat Nats 10-4, complete game suspended after shooting

San Diego Padres’ Eric Hosmer (30) starts his slide toward home to score on a single by Tommy Pham as Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sam Clay, right, looks for the ball during the seventh inning of the continuation of a suspended baseball game, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Being back on the field was normal for Ryan Zimmerman, even if the circumstances were far from routine for any of the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

Four relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated Washington 10-4 Sunday in the completion of a game suspended the previous night because of a shooting outside Nationals Park.

“I think last night was obviously something none of us had ever experienced,” said Zimmerman, the longtime Nationals star. “Coming to finish a game under those circumstances was a little bit weird for all us, but you have to move on and play the game. But it was definitely different.”

The game was halted Saturday night with the Padres leading 8-4 in the middle of the sixth inning. The teams were to play the regularly scheduled game later in the day.

When the shots were heard, it was not immediately clear where they were coming from. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of several Padres who helped shepherd fans from the stands into the San Diego dugout for shelter in what became a chaotic scene as the crowd scrambled for safety.

The shooting, an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured, Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief, said Saturday night.

“It doesn’t make the situation better, but someone shooting a firearm in the stadium would have been a completely different situation,” Zimmerman said. “Not that this situation is not bad. I’m not trying to say that this situation is not bad, but it kind of shows you hopefully that the stadium is secure.”

Tatis had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres, and Tommy Pham had three hits and two walks.

Pham singled in a run in the seventh after play resumed and a second scored on right fielder Juan Soto’s throwing error on the play.

Zimmerman, who sat out the abbreviated 2020 season, hit his 10th homer season for the Nationals, who have lost six straight and 11 of 13.

Reliever Craig Stammen (4-2) pitched a scoreless fifth inning for the win. Starter Blake Snell, who missed his last start due to a digestive issue, was reinstated from the injured list Saturday and allowed four runs on six hits and four walks in four innings.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (6-8) gave up six runs on 10 hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Ha Seong-Kim’s two-run double gave Snell a 5-1 lead in the third, but in the bottom half Zimmerman snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a three-run homer to center.

San Diego got RBI singles from Tatis, Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado in the sixth to push the lead back to four runs. Machado had three hits and two RBIs.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (left hip inflammation) threw a bullpen session and remains on track to pitch Monday at Atlanta. … LHP Drew Pomeranz (forearm inflammation) was reinstated form the 10-day injured list.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck strain) felt some neck discomfort after throwing a simulated game July 9. After taking a few days off, Strasburg played long-distance catch on Friday and felt better. … RHP Joe Ross (right elbow inflammation) is still feeling discomfort and will not make his scheduled start on Tuesday.

Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove (5-7, 2.93), who allowed five runs and seven hits over five innings July 5 against the Nationals, pitches the regularly scheduled series finale. All-Star Game starter Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66) is looking to bounce back after allowing a season-high seven earned runs against the Padres on July 8.

