Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NEXSTAR) – Patriots starting Quarterback Cam Newton will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that Newton would miss Sunday’s game against Kansas City. He now reports that the team is awaiting guidance from the NFL on how to proceed with travel plans.

Patriots were scheduled to leave for KC at about 1 ET; trip now is on standby as they await more test results and guidance from the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

After a relatively healthy start to the season, COVID-19 has begun to impact NFL players ahead of Week 4. Earlier this week, positive test results on the Tennessee Titans forced the first coronavirus postponement of the season.