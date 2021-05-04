Pirates’ Tyler Anderson no-hitting Padres through 6 innings

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) -- It is a VIPIR ALERT DAY – We are looking for Strong to Severe thunderstorms from 4pm to 7pm.

We will see sunny skies to start your day and it will be a hot and humid day with highs around 90. In fact, there's an outside chance we could challenge the record today which is 92 set back in 1965.

However, later this afternoon scattered thunderstorms will develop across central Virginia and the best time frame for those storms is from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. some of those storms could contain frequent lightning, heavy downpours and possibly damaging winds.