Questions surround Messi’s future amid Barcelona chaos

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Gerard Piqué says Barcelona “hit rock bottom” in an 8-2 humiliation from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. It’s 74 years since Barcelona conceded eight goals in a game. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)

Barcelona will choose a new coach in the coming days, and it may have a new president next year.

The club is also promising “wide-ranging” and “profound” structural changes after one of its most humiliating defeats ever — the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday.

The one big question that remains is whether it will be able to keep Lionel Messi.

The team’s biggest star for more than a decade has a contract with Barcelona until 2021, but he hasn’t been hiding his dissatisfaction with the club.

Messi has been more outspoken than ever this season, talking about the team’s problems and pointing to poor decisions by club directors. Although he has never really hinted about leaving, his recent actions have raised doubts about his future.

“Football is a game that comes and goes very quickly in your life, so this next two years, where he’s still going to have the power to influence games the way he does, is he going to want to be doing that not really competing for the big titles? I don’t know,” former player Rio Ferdinand said.

Spanish media has reported that negotiations to extend Messi’s contract beyond next June have been on hold since the problems at the club escalated. One Brazilian outlet, Esporte Interativo, said Messi actually wants to leave now instead of waiting until next year.

Rumors of clubs wanting to sign Messi started to surface immediately after the team’s loss to Bayern, with Pep Guardiola-coached Manchester City reportedly among the front-runners.

Many think the humiliation against Bayern may have been the tipping point for the Argentina great. Messi looked like he had already given up at halftime, when images showed him sitting at one end of the bench looking down and biting his nails while waiting to go back on the field.

Messi and his teammates had to face furious Barcelona fans who confronted them and criticized the team at the club’s training center after the squad returned from Portugal.

Messi has been unusually quiet since the loss in Lisbon and hasn’t made any public statements, unlike after the team lost the Spanish league title to Real Madrid a few weeks ago and he came out to openly talk to the media.

Earlier this season, Messi criticized Barcelona directors for some of their decisions. He was especially upset with sports director Éric Abidal after he criticized players’ efforts amid a series of poor results. Barcelona said Tuesday that the club and Abidal had reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

Messi had also said that he didn’t think Barcelona would succeed in the Champions League the way things were at the club.

The club is also facing a difficult financial situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, which could make it harder to negotiate with Messi. Still, Bacelona president Josep Bartomeu has always said he expects Messi to finish his career at the club, and that Messi wants the same.

The result of next year’s presidential elections will likely play a crucial role in Messi’s decision, and it will also be important whether he is happy with the work of the team’s new coach, who is expected to be former Dutch player Ronald Koeman.

The 33-year-old Messi is among the aging players within the squad, along with Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Jordi Alba. The youngsters touted as promising stars include Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, though it’s too early to know how much they will be able to contribute to the first team in the future.

After the club announced “profound changes to the first team,” many are wondering what that means for Messi.

