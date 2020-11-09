Raiders players talk about miracle finish against the Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders are back to work Monday preparing for the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, but they are still riding high over the thrilling finish against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders DB Isaiah Johnson was called into duty from the practice squad and he fought off back to back passes in the end zone that would’ve won the game for the Chargers.

With the win the Raiders are now 5-3 overall, and 2-0 in the AFC West. After the Broncos on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Allegiant Stadium the following week.