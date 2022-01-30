Rams headed to Super Bowl after defeating 49ers 20-17

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch in the fourth quarter against K’Waun Williams #24 of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Ca (WRIC) — The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl after a close victory in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers — one which was decided by just a field goal.

After a scoreless first quarter, the 49ers had strong second and third quarters, scoring 17 and holding the Rams to just one touchdown.

The tides turned in favor of the team from Los Angeles in the fourth, however, as they held the 49ers scoreless while scoring another touchdown as well as two field goals. The second one to break the 17-17 tie came with just under two minutes left to go.

The Rams defense held their ground during the final 49ers drive, sealing the game with a pass tipped by defensive tackle Aaron Donald which went into the hands of linebacker Travin Howard. After getting the ball back, Rams quarterback Matt Stafford kneeled three times as the clock wound down to zero.

Stafford had a total of 31 completions out of 45 attempts, 337 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had 16 completions out of 30, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals at their home stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13.