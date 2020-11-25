Ravens and Steelers won’t play on Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, left, is stopped short of the goal line by Baltimore Ravens free safety DeShon Elliott (32) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

(WRIC) — The NFL announced Wednesday afternoon that the game between the Ravens and Steelers has been postponed until Sunday afternoon.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the league said in a statement.

However, the Texans will Still be playing the Lions at 12:30 p.m. and the Cowboys will be up against the Washington at 4:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: