SCHEDULE | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day has arrived in Indianapolis.

And while this year’s race won’t feature fans, many race-day traditions are alive and well.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500:

  • 1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid
  • 1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins
  • 1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”
  • 1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
  • 2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services
  • 2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
  • 2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley
  • 2:11 p.m.: “Taps”
  • 2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson
  • 2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
  • 2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro
  • 2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
  • 2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
  • 2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • 2:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.

