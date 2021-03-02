Schedule for NCAA Tournament released

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The NCAA announced in January that the 2021 Division I men’s basketball championship tournament would be held exclusively in the state of Indiana. Now the schedule for the 68-team tournament has been released.

It all begins with Selection Sunday on March 14, where teams and fans alike will get to formally fill out their brackets. The opening round of games known as the First Four begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.

First round games will tip off at noon on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 and go on into the night. The second round begins Sunday, March 21 and continues on Monday, March 22. Like the first round, games for the second round tip off at noon on both days.

Sweet 16 games will begin on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. Games continue on Sunday, March 28 beginning at 1 p.m. And tickets to the Final Four will be punched over the course of Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30. Games on March 29 begin at 7 p.m. and tip off for games on March 30 is at 6 p.m.

The first national semifinal game will tip off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 3.

And the national championship game will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be fitted with two tournament courts for early round contests. Other games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers; Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University; and Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of IUPUI basketball, in Indianapolis. Mackey Arena at Purdue University and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at Indiana University will also be tournament sites.

The Final Four was last held at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2015. That year Duke University won the national championship over the hometown Butler Bulldogs, who’d made a Cinderella run to the Final Four.