Sources: Antonio Brown will sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Antonio Brown is reportedly back in the NFL.
The troubled wide receiver has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.
Brown and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady played together briefly in New England last year before the Patriots cut Brown.
It’s also a reunion between Brown and Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, who was the offensive coordinator when Brown was with the Steelers.
Schefter reports that Brown could play as early as Nov. 8 against New Orleans.