Sources: Antonio Brown will sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches on the sidelines during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The NFL has suspended Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season Friday, July 31, 2020, under the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown does not have a contract with any team. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Antonio Brown is reportedly back in the NFL.

The troubled wide receiver has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

Brown and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady played together briefly in New England last year before the Patriots cut Brown.

It’s also a reunion between Brown and Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, who was the offensive coordinator when Brown was with the Steelers.

Schefter reports that Brown could play as early as Nov. 8 against New Orleans.