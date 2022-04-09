(WRIC) — Dwayne Haskins, first-round pick as quarterback for the Washington Commanders in 2019, reportedly died this morning at the age of 24 years old.

The news came in a tweet sent out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, in which he announced that Haskins was hit by a car this morning in south Florida.

Haskins had been in Florida training with other teammates from the Steelers.

He would have been 25 years old on May 3.

Schefter also tweeted a statement from the Steelers’ Head Coach, Mike Tomlin.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”