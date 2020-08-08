The Latest: Lions activate TE Hockenson from COVID-19 list

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Detroit Lions activated tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and punter Arryn Siposs from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That list was created for NFL players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Hockenson had 32 catches for 367 yards and two TDs as a rookie last season after being drafted on the first round.

The Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football practice, telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin.

The conference announced all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working in just helmets helmets. The Big Ten said all other fall sports will continue to work with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity.

“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,” the conference said in a statement Saturday. “As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

