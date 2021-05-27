The Latest: Oakland Athletics going to full capacity June 29

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus, left, celebrates with center fielder Ramon Laureano after the Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Oakland Athletics will return to full capacity at the Oakland Coliseum starting with a June 29 game against Texas.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began the season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others making the move to full capacity in-season are Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).

In addition, the New York Yankees and Mets were allowed by New York State to go to 100% capacity starting last weekend, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports