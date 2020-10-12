The Latest: Unnamed tennis player positive for virus

Referee Daniele Doveri inspects the pitch of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 ahead of the scheduled Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Napoli. Napoli is likely to be handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league’s judge for failing to show for its Serie A match at Juventus on Sunday night. Napoli did not travel to Turin for the match after local health authorities ordered the squad into quarantine after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. (Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and “is currently asymptomatic.”

The tour adds that “a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player.”

The tournament starts Monday.

