The Latest: Wasps could miss England final after more cases

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Wasps rugby club could be forced to withdraw from the English Premiership final on Saturday at Twickenham after three more players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four players and three staff tested positive last week, and Wasps hasn’t trained since last Wednesday for its first appearance in the final since 2017.

A decision on whether Wasps can play Exeter in the final will be made on Wednesday after more tests on Tuesday.

Bristol, which finished third in the Premiership and lost to Wasps in the semifinals, is on standby to replace Wasps.

Bristol could make its first appearance in the final, which could pit together the winners of Europe’s two biggest club trophies. Bristol beat Toulon last Friday for the second-tier Challenge Cup, while Exeter beat Racing 92 for the main Champions Cup on Sunday.

___

Swiss champion Young Boys says it was surprised by the decision of local authorities to limit stadium capacity to 1,000 ahead of this week’s Europa League game against Roma.

The club had already begun selling 8,200 tickets last week to season ticket holders for Thursday’s game at the 32,000-capacity Stade de Suisse in Bern.

UEFA allows stadiums to be filled at 30% capacity for Champions League and Europa League games if local authorities allow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local authorities in Bern reacted to the rising number of COVID-19 cases by re-imposing the limit of 1,000 people at major events.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports