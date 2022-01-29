Tom Brady announces retirement after 22 NFL seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fl (WRIC) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 44, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

Brady’s announcement comes after the Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs last Sunday. Brady played two seasons in Tampa following his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady was selected 199th overall by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and became the starting quarterback after an injury to Drew Bledsoe in 2001. His first playoff game was the infamous “Tuck Rule” game in which former University of Michigan teammate Charles Woodson knocked the ball loose from Brady’s hands, leading to an incomplete pass call.

The Patriots won the game in overtime and won the Super Bowl that year. Brady followed this by leading the Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 2003 and 2004.

Brady had a total of ten Super Bowl appearances and seven victories in his 22-year career, including one in his first year as a Buccaneer. He is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three time league MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, 15-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. He holds the all time NFL records for most passing yards (84,250) and touchdown passes (624).

Brady finished this season leading the NFL in passing yards (5,316), completions (485) and touchdowns (43).