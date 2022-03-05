DURHAM, Nc (WRIC) — Duke University’s Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski walks out of Cameron Indoor Stadium for the last time with a loss against in-state rival University of North Carolina Tarheels, 94-81.

Tarheels forward Brady Maneek led his team in points and rebounds with 20 and 11 respectively. Freshman forward Paolo Banchero led the Dukes with 23 points and center Mark Williams led the team in rebounds with 13.

The #4 Duke Blue Devils came into tonight’s matchup on a seven-game win streak and at the end of their best season since 2019, when they won the ACC Championship and made it the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Coming off a disappointing 2020-2021 season in which the Dukes had a 9-9 conference record and finished with their worst ranking since he took over as head coach in 1980, Krzyzewski announced this year would be his last on June 2.

Krzyzewski retires as one of the most prolific coaches in the history of basketball. He is the coach with the most wins in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history, and was the first men’s Division I coach to reach 1,000 wins. Under Krzyzewski, the Dukes won five national titles and 15 ACC Championships — and had an overall record of 1,123-307.

Krzyzewski won three consecutive gold medals in the Olympic Games as the head coach of the United States Men’s National Team, and was an assistant coach on the “Dream Team,” the legendary US Olympic team that won gold at the Barcelona games in 1992.