Virginia vs. Georgia Tech semifinal game in ACC basketball tournament canceled due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFXR) — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Friday morning that the ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game between Virginia and Georgia Tech has been canceled.

According to the ACC, the game was supposed to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

However, the game was canceled because of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program, the ACC says.

The team is reportedly adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Due to the cancellation of the semifinal game against Virginia, Georgia Tech will advance to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of Friday’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game, which will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.