Visitors at home, Giants hit 3 HRs and beat Mariners 9-3

Seattle Mariners left fielder Tim Lopes reaches into seats occupied by cutouts while unsuccessfully trying to catch a foul by hit by San Francisco Giants’ Wilmer Flores during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. This is a makeup of a postponed game from Tuesday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two games postponed by a false-positive coronavirus test last weekend in San Diego. Two more scheduled in Seattle that were relocated to the Bay Area because of West Coast wildfires.

Through it all, the San Francisco Giants just keep swinging.

Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria homered for San Francisco, and the visiting Giants playing at home beat the Mariners 9-3 on Wednesday night in a game moved because of smoky, dangerous air.

Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon hit early RBI singles as the Giants snapped a three-game losing streak with a “road” victory at Oracle Park. One encouraging development: A familiar mist hovered over the outfield late in the game, not smoke.

San Francisco starter Drew Smyly struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings after playing catch at 12:30 a.m. following the flight back from Seattle.

“The whole season’s been really weird,” Smyly said. “It’s still a playoff race. We’re still right there in it.”

Smyly allowed three runs and four hits in his first start since Aug. 1 and second appearance since being sidelined by a sprained index finger on his pitching hand.

Trevor Cahill (1-1) struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief.

Belt hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Longoria connected for a solo drive one out later against right-hander Ljay Newsome (0-1). Crawford contributed a two-out shot in the seventh and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI double as the Giants pounded out 15 hits.

“We have dealt with a lot in the last five days and we continue to talk about the resilient nature of this club,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

The Mariners drew a pair of bases-loaded walks in the fourth.

The Mariners took off about 10 a.m. Wednesday — rare day-of travel in baseball — from Seattle and pitcher Kendall Graveman even joked about wearing uniforms on the plane and eating sack lunches on the way. Some went straight to Oracle Park upon landing in San Francisco, while others opted to stop by the team hotel.

“There was some talk about it,” manager Scott Servais said with a grin on a pregame Zoom call.

Seattle — which was treated with its own pregame video and players’ walk-up music — struck out 17 times.

“Long day, a lot of travel, but we’ll get back at it tomorrow, try to figure these guys out,” Servais said. “No excuses.”

This marked the first of two games relocated from Seattle because of the unhealthy air quality from numerous West Coast wildfires. The Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a Monday doubleheader in the smoke and players expressed concern.

Seattle was the home team but wore its gray road jerseys. The Giants sported their cream-colored home uniforms — the first time playing as the road team at home since Game 2 of a doubleheader with the Reds on July 23, 2013, making up a rainout from July 4 that year.

“If there ever was a year for this to happen, this was it, because nothing is normal,” Servais said. “It has been weird all year long.”

HAVING SOME FUN

Giants PR man Mike Passanisi and longtime Mariners media ace, Tim Hevly, came up with an entertaining pregame announcement with Passanisi on the mic: “First pitch 6:45. Game time temperature in San Francisco, 71 degrees. Game time temperature in Seattle, 70 degrees.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Seattle got a scare when Dylan Moore was hit in the head by a pitch in the seventh. He stayed in the game briefly. … On Tuesday, RHP Matt Magill underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his throwing shoulder in Los Angeles performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The hope is Magill will be ready to begin a throwing program in spring training and pitch in exhibition games, Servais said. The rehab process will start immediately. … 2B Shed Long is deciding his next step with a stress fracture in his shin that was diagnosed last week and put him out for the season. “Shed is still working through what’s the best course of action for him to get back healthy. I know he’s weighing a couple different options right now. I’m not sure where he’s headed,” Servais said. “May be a minor surgery, may not be.”

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija, sidelined by an inflamed pitching shoulder, is expected to throw five innings in a simulated game Thursday at the club’s Sacramento alternate site. … RHP Reyes Moronta (right shoulder surgery) threw in Sacramento. He still could get into a major league game by season’s end. “We’re going to monitor him at every outing, and figure out how he bounces back,” Kapler said. “But so far, his stuff has been crisp, and it’s been trending up.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Mariners reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list and optioned INF Donovan Walton to their Tacoma alternate site and kept him on the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Tyler Anderson (2-3, 4.50 ERA) tries to win consecutive starts for the first time this season opposite Seattle LHP Nick Margevicius (1-3, 5.34), looking to snap a two-start skid.

