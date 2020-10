Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) hands the ball off to running back Adrian Peterson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Dwayne Haskins has been benched.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Kyle Allen will get the start vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, while former starter Dwayne Haskins goes to the bench.

Senior Vice President of Media and Content for Washington Football confirmed the news saying that Kyle Allen will get the start and Alex Smith will be back up.

A decision was made to bench Dwayne Haskins Jr vs the Rams. Kyle Allen will get the start. Alex Smith will be the back up. #WashingtonFootball — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) October 7, 2020

