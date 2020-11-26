(WAVY) — The Washington Football Team president and owner say they won’t be at Washington’s Thanksgiving Day game due to a coronavirus exposure.
The scheduled game is against the Dallas Cowboys.
President Jason Wright, as well as team owner Daniel Snyder and wife Tanya, say they came in contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19. They have since tested negative.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 12
- Washington Football Team president, owners won’t be at Thanksgiving game due to COVID-19 exposures
- ‘Chesterfield County schools failed us miserably’: Parents, teachers frustrated by districts handling of virtual learning
- VCDL president says no pro-gun rally on Lobby Day, claims ‘double standard’ as gun-control advocates take coveted time slots
- ‘Unfair and very discriminatory’: State employee put on leave days after raising concerns about racism