Washington Football Team reports positive player case of COVID-19

No fans will be allowed during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField. (photo: Washington Football Team page)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team announced on Twitter that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team’s twitter announcement said they found out about the positive test result on Monday night, and the player immediately self-isolated. They added all of the player’s close contacts were told to quarantine.

“The health and safety of our players, couches and staff is our number one priority,” the statement said.

Statement from the Washington Football Team: pic.twitter.com/LT48g5XJUN — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 17, 2020

They have not released the name of the player who caught the virus or said if Sunday’s game has been canceled. The last update about the game said fans would not be allowed in the stadium.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.