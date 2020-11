No fans will be allowed during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals At FedExField. (photo: Washington Football Team page)

(WRIC) — After careful consideration, the Washington Football Team will play Sunday’s game without fans in the stands.

Coronavirus cases in the DMV area continue to increase. Health officials in Prince George’s County have been monitoring the health situation.

“We take the responsibility of protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously and feel this is the right decision at this time,” the Washington Football team said.