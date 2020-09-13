Washington gets 8 sacks, rallies for 27-17 win over Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass on his way to scoring a touchdown against Washington Football Team Kevin Pierre-Louis (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Peyton Barber ran for two touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins rallied Washington from a 17-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 Sunday in coach Ron Rivera’s debut.

After falling behind 17-0 following a pair of touchdown passes by Carson Wentz, Washington relied on a punishing defense and opportunistic offense in its first game since owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to change the team’s name and former employees alleged sexual harassment. Rivera lived up to his “Riverboat Ron” nickname earned in nine seasons with Carolina.

