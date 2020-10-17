WFXR Sports Digital Original : NASCAR Gander RV Truck Series Driver Sheldon Creed talks about racing for a title

ROANOKE, Va., (WFXR) — The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series aren’t the only ones going on a playoff run, The Gander RV Truck series is also down to the round of 8. One of the drivers in the running for the truck title is 23-year old Sheldon Creed.

The California native is in his 2nd full year racing in the truck series. Creed has won 3 races so far this season. Those wins were the first of his career. He’s looking forward to the chance to win at Kansas Saturday and push for the truck series title.

“We have been working real hard the last couple of weeks for Kansas. The guys have really put together a good truck for tomorrow. I have worked with Josh and the teammates a lot this week. To look over out video possible and take everything and learn from it from the last time we were there and just what we learned the last few weeks,” said NASCAR Gander RV Truck Series driver Sheldon Creed.

Creed and the rest of the NASCAR Gander RV Truck series will be racing at the Kansas Speedway Saturday.

