World Series seeing its highest TV viewership since 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — The World Series has its highest broadcast viewership since 2019 — with 13.9 million tuned in during Sunday’s Game 5 alone across Fox platforms.

Atlanta’s 3-2 win over Houston on Saturday night received a 5.65 rating, 15 share and 10,511,000 viewers on Fox, the network said Tuesday.

That was up 12% over the roughly 9.38 million who watched Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of last year’s neutral-site World Series in Arlington, Texas. It’s also 2% more than the approximate 10.28 million viewers for the Astros’ 8-1 rout of Washington in Game 4 of 2019.

When taking into account Fox Deportes and people who streamed the games, Fox said there were 10,771,000 viewers for Game 4 and 13,933,000 for Game 5.

Houston’s come-from-behind 9-5 win in Game 5 on Sunday drew a 7.38 rating, 18 share and 13,644,000 viewers.

That marked a 35% increase over the 10.1 million for the Dodgers’ 4-2 win in Game 5 last year and a 19% rise over the 11.45 million viewers for the Astros’ 7-1 win in Game 5 of 2019.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

