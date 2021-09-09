Spot in Round of 12 secure, Denny Hamlin looking at big picture entering Richmond

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 19: NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin poses for a photo during the 2021 NASCAR Production Days at FOX Sports Studios on January 19, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Denny Hamlin took a major step towards his first Cup Series title last week, winning at Darlington to clinch a spot in the next round.

Now, his focus turns to racking up points and putting himself in a position to continue to advance. That’s an effort that starts at his home track, Richmond Raceway, on Saturday night.

“We’ve got some great tracks, really, for these next few weeks that really suit our history there and my history there,” Hamlin said. “We just hope to continue that momentum and try to build as many playoff points as we can for the next round.”

With the win, the Chesterfield native is back on top of the points standings, a spot that he traded with Kyle Larson over the last several weeks.

“We were able to get back the difference between first and second in the points in the regular season here in the first week,” Hamlin said.