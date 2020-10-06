Spring football sidelined for VSU, VUU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRIC) — Virginia State and Virginia Union University football players will be benched this spring due to coronavirus concerns.

The CIAA Board of Directors, in conjunction with the Athletic Directors Association (ADA), cast their votes Friday, in a decision that included delaying the start of all winter sports seasons.

According to a release, neither football nor cross country will have a championship this spring. Women’s volleyball will, however, proceed with a 2021 spring season.

“Our student-athletes continue to be our top priority,” VSU Associate VP for Intercollegiate Athletics Peggy Davis said. “We want to ensure that our student-athletes are put into the best possible position to win a NCAA Division II Championship. It is unfortunate that the virus has disrupted the 2020 Football season. However, by allowing our coaching staff and student-athletes an opportunity to prepare for the Fall 2021 season and return to campus for in person instruction, we agree with the decision to for go the limited schedule in the spring.”

Meanwhile, men’s and women’s basketball are scheduled to being their seasons January 9, 2021, with start dates for indoor track and field and women’s bowling are still under review.

“Throughout this process our Board, the ADA, and conference staff have been consistent about the safety and well-being of our students and staff being the number one priority,” VSU President & CIAA Board Chair Makola Abdullah said. “Despite some tough decisions, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that all of our membership is in the best possible position for the foreseeable future.”

Officials say the conference will proceed with spring sports on schedule, as prescribed by NCAA Division II, but will continue to monitor any changes in legislation that could impact such plans.