Spring race weekend at Richmond Raceway officially canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring race weekend at Richmond Raceway has been canceled by NASCAR.

“As a sport, we continue to be united in the best interests of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, stakeholders, and track personnel,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier in a statement. “There will be brighter and healthier days ahead in the greater Richmond region when NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12. We look forward to NASCAR’s best getting back on the track at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17 as we launch a new countdown to the return of racing in RVA this fall.”

The race weekend was originally scheduled for April 17-19 and there was still some hope that it would be rescheduled for later in the year until Friday’s announcement.

The release from Richmond Raceway said that a race at Darlington would replace Richmond on the Cup Series calendar, but that the Truck Series race may still be held in Richmond later in the year.

