RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After dropping four of their first five against the Hartford Yard Goats this week, the Richmond Flying Squirrels took the final game of the series in dramatic fashion.

The Squirrels broke four team single-game records, two individual single-game records and an individual season record in a 22-7 rout against the Goats on Sunday. The Squirrels’ 22 runs scored was five more than they had in the first five games of the series combined.

They broke the franchise single-game record for runs with 22, as well as hits with 24, home runs with 7 and RBIs with 22 — and tied their single-game record for extra-base hits with 10.

Tyler Fitzgerald broke the team’s individual record for runs scored in a game with five and total bases in a game with 13. Him and Jacob Heyward also tied the Squirrels’ record for hits in a game with five.

Sean Roby homered twice, making today his third game of the season with multiple home runs, breaking the Squirrels’ record with nearly four months still to go in the season.

The Squirrels’ next series will begin Tuesday against the first-place Akron RubberDucks. After that, they will return to The Diamond for a series against the Erie SeaWolves. Tickets are available at milb.com/Richmond.