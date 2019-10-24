Squirrels celebrate World Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels hosted their ‘Not World Series’ party at Hometown Grill tonight.

The Fall Classic is a showcase for plenty of players with ties to the Squirrels and local baseball.

“One of the reasons that minor league baseball in our communities across America is so great is these fans behind me saw Ryan Zimmerman in person in August right here at the Diamond,” Flying Squirrels COO Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell said. “Justin Verlander was born right down the road. (Sean) Doolittle along with Zimm went to the University of Virginia right down the road. There is a lot of interactivity between what’s going on in Houston and Washington to Richmond, Virginia and the Richmond Flying Squirrels and our fanbase, which is what this celebration is all about.”