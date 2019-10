RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The St. Christopher’s Saints are the latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Team of the Week after beating Lee-Davis last week, 35-14, in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Trent Hendrick ran for two touchdowns, moving the Saints’ winning streak to eight games.

St. Christopher’s remains in first place in the VISAA Division 1 rankings entering Saturday’s rivalry game with Collegiate.