STAC to SEQL: New name, new goal for app

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What started as STAC is now SEQL.

The app was launched recently in Richmond by co-founders Robert De Wolff, Bryant Drayton and Peter Hanneman.

They wanted a name that better reflected the app’s goals.

“SEQL means sport equality,” De Wolff, who serves as SEQL’s CEO, said. “We are going to be able to provide equality, across sports, across all levels as athletes progress through their career and we wanted a name to encompass that.”

De Wolff also sees the company growing from its initial mandate, to help high school athletes get signed by colleges, to also providing services like name image likeness assistance for college athletes.

“Right now our sole focus is the recruiting process,” De Wolff said. “However, our long term vision is to be a solutions platform for the 21st century athlete, providing a different value as they progress in their career.”

Lakers guard Quinn Cook was recently signed as SEQL’s first brand ambassador.