1  of  8
Breaking News
12th case of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Chesterfield County Godson of former Richmond councilwoman Michelle Mosby killed in weekend shooting 3 dead in Buckingham County house fire Children airlifted to hospital after crash Powhatan woman dies after truck runs off the road, striking several trees Suspect arrested in shooting on Richmond’s Northside Police ID man killed in Southside parking lot shooting Man found dead on Richmond’s Southside; third death investigation in 24 hours

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger done for season

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field as time runs out in a 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger did not play the second half of the game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in.

Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to Seattle. He did not play in the second half, watching from the sideline as backup Mason Rudolph took over.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger underwent an MRI exam on Sunday night and team doctors determined Roethlisberger requires surgery. Roethlisberger will have the procedure later this week.

Roethlisberger, who led the NFL in passing last season, signed an extension in March that runs through the 2021. There was no immediate timetable on his possible return.

Pittsburgh (0-2) will now move on with Rudolph, taken in the third round of the 2018 draft. Rudolph went 12 of 19 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Seattle in the first regular-season snaps of his career.

The Steelers play at San Francisco (2-0) next Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events