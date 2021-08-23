‘Stronger’ Mavericks prep for playoff return

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a 2-3 spring, George Bland sees a more physical edition of the Douglas Freeman Mavericks entering the fall season.

“The difference is a lot of our guys are significantly stronger, worked hard and did stuff but they haven’t had a fall camp in two years now so it’s a whole different animal getting up and having two-a-days in the heat and that’s the piece that is different,” Bland said.

Senior quarterback Owen Fallen is preaching a balanced approach ahead of Friday’s opener against Prince George at home.

“Every game week is the same. We are going to prepare the same way we do every week. First week, Prince George, we are already ready for them,” Fallen said. “We are going to take each week like we do with every game and we are going to prepare….We are going to take it game by game, week by week.”

Bland is eager to see what Fallen can do.

“I am excited for Owen in particular, because he had to sit on the sidelines last year. The COVID year sped everything up and he didn’t have preseason camp and didn’t get reps he should’ve gotten because of our situation. He had a fantastic run on JV as a freshman and sophomore, so I am excited or him to have a great year for us.”

What’s the word that Fallen feels best describes the Mavericks?

“Motivated,” Fallen said. “With COVID, everybody is itching to get a full football season, the fans, student section, everything. We kind of know our goals this year, so we are motivated for Week 1.”