Sunday race at Charlotte roval last chance in NASCAR Round of 12

Denny Hamlin (11) does a celebratory burnout after winning the NASCAR Aaron’s 499 Sprint Cup series auto race under caution at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, May 4, 2014, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt) ORG XMIT: ALMS150

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The window to advance in the NASCAR playoffs is closing quickly.

Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway roval is the third and final one of the Round of 12.

One of the drivers in danger of missing out on a spot in the Round of 8 is defending champion Kyle Busch, who has not visited Victory Lane once this season.

“It’s a tough round for us and this team with the luck we seem to have, especially this year, but anything can happen. You know? You can go into this race and work your guts out and finish second in each and every one of the stages and yet still get beat out by somebody else by points,” Busch said.

Busch trails Joey Logano by 21 points for the eighth and final spot.

Kurt Busch and Chesterfield native Denny Hamlin clinched berths with their wins at Las Vegas and Talladega, respectively, but no other driver is currently safe.

Hamlin will be on the pole for Sunday’s race, which starts at 2:30 p.m. and could be run in the rain, which is rare for the Cup Series.