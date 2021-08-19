Sustained success the goal for Goochland

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland Bulldogs have won over 85% of their games over the past decade, a legacy that the 2021 fall edition is excited to extend.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have a pretty good run of success starting even before I got there,” Goochland head coach Alex Fruth said. “Our seniors, there’s a couple that have been a part of that run and now we have a bunch of seniors that have to step up, who have to understand that they get to write the next chapter in the legacy of Goochland football.”

Senior Kai Burton made the all-region team last year as a defensive lineman. He’s passing on his experience and advice to his younger teammates.

“Definitely coming out of a COVID year, don’t take anything for granted,” Burton said. “Everything you have and work for can be gone in blink of eye, so every time we show up to practice, game film, treat it like your last because it very well could be.”

“One of the things we say to the kids is ‘well done is better than well said’. CJ and Kai are both those kind of guys. ‘Well done’ is their mantra and how they go about things,” Fruth said.

“I think what separates us apart is our commitment to excellence, our commitment to be great on and off the field. We are trying to take the next step and put Goochland back underneath the state championship column,” Burton said.

That journey starts at home against King William.

“It’s going to be a great game, two good teams going against each other,” senior quarterback CJ Towles said. “It’s going to be a hard-fought battle.”