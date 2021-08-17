Sustaining success is Chief concern for Monacan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Things have never been better at Monacan. The Chiefs have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and have won over 72 percent of their games in the last decade. That’s the best run in program history.

Keeping that going in the fall of 2021 will be all about success up front, according to head coach Jim Henderson.

“I think our biggest strength is our offensive line. Coming back, we are returning most of those guys up front and on the defensive line as well. We have a good core of that group coming back. If you had to ask any coach, those are the most difficult spots to find, so I think we are in a pretty good situation for that,” Henderson said. “Then again, you have to find those guys that will wheel themselves across the goal line and be willing to step up in the secondary and make some plays.”

Monacan was 7-1 in the spring and players like Antoine Lynch are eager to get going again.

“I just see it as more time to play football,” Lynch said. “I notice that everyone is coming harder because of the short turnaround so it’s pushing us more and making us do better every day.”

Martin Ellerbee was honorable mention all-area as a junior. He’s setting some specific goals for himself.

“Since I play a lot of defense, I want to force five fumbles and average five tackles a game,” Ellerbee said. “I want to keep having a positive mindset the whole season because it will help us function better as a team.”

The Chiefs open with a challenging road game against Hanover.

“I think Coach [Sam] Rogers did a tremendous job with that group last year. He had them competing,” Henderson said. “We saw their games against Patrick Henry in trying to prepare for the playoffs [in the spring.] So they are definitely going to be well-coached.”